Built in 1910, 107 SE First St., Battle Ground, is a recently renovated home on the market for $349,900. The 1,329-square-foot home features two bedrooms, two bathrooms and living space for get-togethers. The master and second bedroom are on the first floor with a bonus room on the second floor. Located right in downtown Battle Ground, the home is almost completely rebuilt. It has a new foundation, plank siding, roof and driveway on the outside and new electrical wiring, plumbing, and kitchen with quartz countertops and more on the inside.
On the market for $319,000 in Ridgefield is a home at 16518 NE 12th Ave. At 1,182-square-feet, this three-bedroom and two-and-a-half bathroom home was built in 2005 and updated in 2018. The renovations include new carpet, vessel sinks, new appliances and more. In the backyard, homeowners can find adequate space for family gatherings and furry friends as well as a shed and covered patio.
