In July, the Clark Public Utilities Board of Commissioners voted to adjust CEO and General Manager Lena Wittler’s salary from $240,000 to $254,000.
“This past year has brought unprecedented challenges and uncertainties to both our community and the energy industry at large,” President of the Clark Public Utilities Board of Commissioners Jane Van Dyke said in a news release. “Under Mrs. Whittler’s exemplary leadership, our staff quickly rose to the occasion and has continued to deliver outstanding customer service and reliability, while operating with great fiscal responsibility.”
The increase in salary came after a thorough review of Whittler’s performance and that of the utility under her leadership over the last year. Whittler has served as CEO and general manager of the utility since June of 2019. Whittler’s other benefits remain unchanged.
“The commissioners are proud of the actions this utility has taken to help our customers,” Van Dyke said. “Early in the crisis we increased support to our customer assistance programs and suspended service disconnections well before the state required it.”
“Certainly this has been a year none of us could have predicted, but it’s an incredible privilege to lead through this time as we continue to provide truly vital services in our community,” Wittler said. “I look forward to helping our customers as we get through these difficult times.”
According to the news release, Clark Public Utilities has ranked highest in customer satisfaction among mid-size electric utilities in the west by J.D. Power for 12 years in a row. The prestigious study evaluates all areas of the utility from system reliability to billing and from customer service to environmental stewardship. It is an indicator of the efficiency and effectiveness of the utility compared to similar-sized organizations.
