Frontage
Buy Now

The front side of 1417 W E Place, La Center, a 1,776-square-foot home on a cul-de-sac in La Center, is seen here. The three-bed, two-and-a-half bathroom home is a short distance from schools in the area and features a fully fenced backyard with a covered patio and a spot for an RV.

 photo from Zillow.com

Listed at $399,900, this 2016 build in La Center boasts an open concept style on the lower level with a large master bedroom and a walk-in closet on the second story. The 1,776-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac at 1417 W E Place, La Center, in close proximity to schools, stores and parks in the city. 

The home features wood cabinets and floors, granite countertops and forced air heating, with laundry on the upper floor of the two-level home. Along with the modern feel on the inside, the home has a fenced backyard with a covered patio and space for an RV. A shed also sits in the back portion of the 7,405-square-foot lot. 

Dining
Buy Now

The inside of a home at 1417 W E Place, La Center, is an open concept with forced air heating, wooden floors and cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen.
Living
Buy Now

Just behind the kitchen, the living space in 1417 W E Place, La Center, keeps the open concept theme, great for those who host large numbers of people.
Backyard
Buy Now

The fenced backyard of 1417 W E Place, La Center, has a covered patio, an RV space and room for a dog to run and play.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.