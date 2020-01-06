Listed at $399,900, this 2016 build in La Center boasts an open concept style on the lower level with a large master bedroom and a walk-in closet on the second story. The 1,776-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac at 1417 W E Place, La Center, in close proximity to schools, stores and parks in the city.
The home features wood cabinets and floors, granite countertops and forced air heating, with laundry on the upper floor of the two-level home. Along with the modern feel on the inside, the home has a fenced backyard with a covered patio and space for an RV. A shed also sits in the back portion of the 7,405-square-foot lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.