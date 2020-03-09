Advanced Painting
Courtesy image

Nominations from nonprofits or people in need of a paint job are being accepted until April for the first “Paint-it Forward” giveaway. Put on by Advanced Painting and Charlies Paint in Vancouver, the giveaway aims to provide a free paint job to a person or nonprofit organization in need. The winner will receive and interior or exterior paint job completely free of charge (including paint, labor and supplies). Nominations for nonprofits and individuals can be given at facebook.com/advancedpaintingwa. The winner of the giveaway will be announced April 15.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.