This 1,947-square-foot home sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot in Ridgefield and is selling for $369,900. Its address is 1090 N 1st Ave, Ridgefield.
Built in 1997, features of the newly updated home include a brand new roof, carpet and interior and exterior paint. The hardwood floors are newly refinished and are part of the upgraded kitchen with new appliances and an island with a cooktop.
The heating for the house is gas-forced air and also features an air conditioning system for the summer months.
The recently landscaped and fenced backyard includes a back deck, sprinkler system, fire pit and dog run. The property is within walking distance of the Ridgefield Marina and Miller’s Landing as well as the Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge.
Zillow’s estimated monthly mortgage for the home is $1,845. There is no Homeowners Association.
