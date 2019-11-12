Clark Public Utilities, the customer-owned public utility district in Clark County, earned a Smart Energy Provider (SEP) designation last week. The designation is given by the American Public Power Association to utilities that demonstrate commitment and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation and environmental initiatives that support a goal of providing low-cost, safe and reliable electricity service.
The designanation was given out for the first time this year and is only provided to a select group of utilities around the nation.
To qualify, utilities need to score at least 70 out of 100 points. Clark Public Utilities received a 91 and joined more than 60 public power utilities around the nation that received the designation. The SEP designation lasts two years and recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: smart energy program structure; energy efficiency; environmental and sustainability initiatives; and the customer experience.
“This designation highlights utilities that are really stepping up to deliver their customers top-notch programs and services,” Chris Van Dokkumburg, planning analyst at Holland Board of Public Works and chair of the Energy Services Committee, said in a news release. “These utilities are going beyond ‘keeping the lights on,’ and their communities should be proud.”
