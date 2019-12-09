This recently remodeled La Center home was originally built in 1997 and is listed at $479,900. The 2,360-square-foot home sits on a just over 10,000-square-foot lot and has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a backyard with a covered deck.
The home features new laminated wood floors, granite counters and a completely remodeled master bathroom with a walk-in tile shower. Along with central cooling and forced air heating, the home comes with new appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen.
