Front
Buy Now

The front side of 1272 E Spencer Ct., La Center, has a two-car driveway, a covered front porch and a spacious front yard.

 Photo from Zillow.com

This recently remodeled La Center home was originally built in 1997 and is listed at $479,900. The 2,360-square-foot home sits on a just over 10,000-square-foot lot and has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a backyard with a covered deck.  

Backyard
Buy Now

The backyard of 1272 E Spencer Ct., La Center, sports a covered patio and lawn space for a garden or pet.
Kitchen
Buy Now

The newly remodeled kitchen inside 1272 E Spencer Ct., La Center, features granite countertops and new appliances.

The home features new laminated wood floors, granite counters and a completely remodeled master bathroom with a walk-in tile shower. Along with central cooling and forced air heating, the home comes with new appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.