On Monday, April 4, the Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) announced the 2020 President’s Awards recipients. According to a news release, the following individuals and companies were recognized for their leadership, involvement and support of the association; excellence in craftsmanship and/or advocacy efforts on behalf of the local building industry.
• Senator Lynda Wilson -
Industry Advocate of the Year
• Chuck Neibert of Affinity Homes - Membership
Champion of the Year
• Columbia Credit Union -
Associate Member of the Year
• NW Natural - Supplier
Member of the Year
• Lifetime Exteriors - Subcontractor Member of the Year
• Aaron Marvin, A.C.T. Builders - Remodeler of the Year
• New Tradition Homes -
Builder of the Year
• Dave Myllymaki of ReNew Creations (and 2020 BIA President) - Outstanding
Leadership Award
A full description of each member and award category can be found online at biaofclark
county.org/press/building-indus
try-celebrates-exceptional-lead
ers-in-homebuilding/.
