Homeowners across Washington are spending more time at home due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. With the extra time at home, property owners can make quick and cheap improvements to their home that will save them money in the long run.
Jerry O’Donnell, the manager at Grover Plumbing and Electric Supply, explained that easy fixes such as leaky faucets and lightbulb changes are some of the easiest alterations homeowners can make to save money.
According to O’Donnell, LED bulbs pull a fraction of the energy incandescents do while also being safer for kids because they do not produce heat. LED bulbs can use as little as five watts of energy and are about 90 percent more efficient. With a four pack of bulbs costing about $6, a small investment can bring large returns on an electric bill every month.
Another illuminating addition people can add to their home is replacing basic light switches with occupancy sensors in lesser used rooms such as bathrooms and closets. These switches, which cost about $25, automatically turn on the lights when a person walks into the room and are timed to turn off three to five minutes after they leave.
As for leaky faucets, O’Donnell said the repair process is simple and cheap.
“All you need to do for the faucet is shut the water valve under the sink off, remove the handle and bring the cartridge into the store and we can get it matched up to our stock and get you exchanged over,” he said, mentioning how the cartridge can usually be replaced for under $10.
O’Donnell said indoor sink faucets aren’t the only household products that are prone to leaking. Many outdoor hose leaks can be fixed and replaced for less than the price of a gumball with replacement parts running about 10 to 15 cents. Along with the inexpensive part, changing the part on a leaky hose takes just a few moments and limited tools.
After replacing lights and fixing leaks, more experienced “do-it-yourselfers” can head into their attic for a fan addition. According to O’Donnell, adding a fan to your attic can reduce heat in your attic and home so the air conditioner isn’t working as hard. The fans mount directly to your roof and require a slightly more difficult installation process.
“You would have to cut a 16-inch hole to allow the fan to suck out all the excess heat that is created from the sun hitting your tar roof,” he said, mentioning how attic fans are about $80.
Another improvement homeowners can make is to add a downspout draining system to their homes. O’Donnell later mentioned how adding this draining system can protect the sidewalk near your home by preventing large amounts of excess water from puddling up near the foundation.
The last recommendation O’Donnell had for homeowners and home improvements they can make while they are at home is the addition of a home sprinkler system. Creating drip systems for gardens and conserving water wherever possible can lead to a decrease in water payments. “We can always help with that,” he said, noting that, while creating a home sprinkler system is a little more difficult than replacing a leaky hose, anybody can do it. “Our salesmen here can walk you through every aspect of it and pull the parts here … Come in, grab a number and the salesmen are with you until you’re done, whether that’s five minutes or two hours.”
Grover Electric and Plumbing Supply is still open at reduced hours during the COVID-19 pandemic. The store remains open for seven days a week and from 8 to 9 a.m., customers can be helped outside of the store for “will call hour.”
