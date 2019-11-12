The Clark County Realtors Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the Clark County Association of Realtors, announced its 2019 grant recipients last month after a record-breaking year of fundraising.
The nonprofit is dedicated to improving the quality of life for children, families and seniors in Clark County.
This year, 21 organizations will be receiving grants from the CCRF.
“The CCRF Board is pleased to announce that the 2019 grant recipients are: Assistance League of Southwest Washington, Autism Empowerment, Camp Hope, CDM Caregiving Services, Children’s Center, Columbia Springs, Family Promise of Clark County, Fir Grove - Vista School, FISH of Vancouver, Free Clinic of Southwest Washington, Friends of the Children, Healthy Kids Running Series, Human Services Council, Lifeline Connections, Meals on Wheels People, NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) Families NW, NW Furniture Bank, Office Moms and Dads, Police Activities League of Southwest Washington, Santa’s Posse, and Vancouver Farmers Market,” the foundation wrote in a news release.
Money for the grants comes from two major fundraisers, a golf tournament in July and a bowling tournament in October.
This year, the foundation received 50 grant requests from nonprofits around the area.
“We are humbled each and every year by the apparent need in our community. There are so many organizations that do great work for our most vulnerable citizens and we are proud that we are able to support these organizations through the generosity of our members,” CCRF Board President David Gasser said in the news release.
The grants will be awarded on Tuesday, Nov. 19, in a private reception.
