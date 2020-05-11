Last month, Clark Public Utilities earned the designation of Diamond Level Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service. The diamond level is the highest level of RP3 recognition.
“Receiving an RP3 designation is a great honor and demonstrates a utility's commitment to implementing industry best practices in utility operation,” said Aaron Haderly, the chair of the association’s RP3 review panel and manager of transmission and distribution at Kissimmee Utility Authority in Florida.
The RP3 designation lasts for three years and recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria for the award include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Clark Public Utilities joins more than 220 public power utilities nationwide that hold an RP3 designation.
“Reliability and safety are the priority in all areas of operation in this utility,” said Lena Wittler, CEO/General Manager of Clark Public Utilities. “The RP3 review thoroughly examines the practices and measures implemented across the organization to support those priorities. The fact that we’ve earned the highest level of recognition, with a rarely achieved perfect score, is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding service, consistently and professionally.”
The American Public Power Association has offered the RP3 designation for 15 years now. The Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. The Association advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training and operations.
