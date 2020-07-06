On the market for $434,900 is a home at 915 N. Raven Drive in Ridgefield. Built in 2004, the 2,164-square-foot home has four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.
The home boasts a view of Mount St. Helens, a brand new air conditioning unit and a large front and side yard. In the backyard, homeowners can find a large covered patio and deck for entertaining and relaxing.
Home buyers looking in the Hockinson area can find 15513 NE 108th Way, Vancouver, on the market for just under $400,000. Built in 2016, the newer home features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.
The builder of the home put $70,000 worth of upgrades into the property, which has full smart home technology and upgrades throughout. The bonus room has five movie theater speakers with surround sound. In the new backyard, homeowners can find an outdoor electrical connection with natural gas piped in for grilling.
