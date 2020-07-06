200708.Home.MarketWatch.CK.1..png

The home at 915 N Raven Drive in Ridgefield has a large front and side yard to accompany its 2,164-square-foot floor plan.

On the market for $434,900 is a home at 915 N. Raven Drive in Ridgefield. Built in 2004, the 2,164-square-foot home has four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

200708.Home.MarketWatch.CK.2..png

The backyard of the home was built for entertaining and relaxing with a massive deck and patio combo.

The home boasts a view of Mount St. Helens, a brand new air conditioning unit and a large front and side yard. In the backyard, homeowners can find a large covered patio and deck for entertaining and relaxing. 

200708.Home.MarketWatch.CK.4..png

Built in 2016, this newer style home has all the smart home upgrades and is listed at $399,900.

Home buyers looking in the Hockinson area can find 15513 NE 108th Way, Vancouver, on the market for just under $400,000. Built in 2016, the newer home features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

200708.Home.MarketWatch.CK.5..png

The indoor living space of 15513 NE 108th Way, Vancouver, is spacious and allows for plenty of space for entertaining.

The builder of the home put $70,000 worth of upgrades into the property, which has full smart home technology and upgrades throughout. The bonus room has five movie theater speakers with surround sound. In the new backyard, homeowners can find an outdoor electrical connection with natural gas piped in for grilling.

200708.Home.MarketWatch.CK.6..png

The entertainment room in the home features built-in movie theater speakers. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.