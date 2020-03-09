Front view
The front side of the home 14707 NE Ridge Royal St. in Battle Ground shows a two-car garage with many windows for natural lighting throughout the 3,876-square-foot home.

Listed at $525,000, 14707 NE Ridge Royal St. in Battle Ground offers a bit of seclusion while still benefiting from being close to the city. Built in 1996, the 3,876-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bathroom home sits on a 2.35-acre lot. With hardwood floors and a large back deck, the open concept design gives hosts plenty of space to entertain guests. 

The living space at 14707 NE Ridge Royal St. is open concept and boasts large windows and hardwood floors.

The home has heat pump heating and sits in a private neighborhood just a few miles north of Lewisville Park. Schools around the home are Yacolt Primary and Amboy Middle School, which both feed into Battle Ground High School. The master suite is spacious and features a full bathroom with jet tub. 

The kitchen space of the 1996 home is connected to the living area and features white cabinets and tile backsplash.
The upper level of the home shows off a large deck for entertaining.
The upstairs living space of 14707 NE Ridge Royal St. is open concept and allows natural light. 

