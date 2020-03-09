Listed at $525,000, 14707 NE Ridge Royal St. in Battle Ground offers a bit of seclusion while still benefiting from being close to the city. Built in 1996, the 3,876-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bathroom home sits on a 2.35-acre lot. With hardwood floors and a large back deck, the open concept design gives hosts plenty of space to entertain guests.
The home has heat pump heating and sits in a private neighborhood just a few miles north of Lewisville Park. Schools around the home are Yacolt Primary and Amboy Middle School, which both feed into Battle Ground High School. The master suite is spacious and features a full bathroom with jet tub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.