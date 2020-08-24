Clark Public Utilities recently increased its rebates for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and window replacements. The rebates are a part of Clark Public Utilities’ work to increase energy efficiency around Clark County as well as offering customers the ability to save money on their power bills.
Energy Services Project Manager Matt Babbitts said Clark Public Utilities has been working since the start of the pandemic on “ways the utility can be a good partner to the community” and how they can help customers through the challenging time. The utility decided to increase rebates on popular conservation measures such as HVAC upgrades and replacement of older, less efficient windows.
According to the utility, some of the rebates on these upgrades have increased twofold. If a homeowner were to replace their electric forced air furnace with a variable speed heat pump, the utility rebate is now $2,000 (up from $1,000). The rebate for a basic heat pump replacement increased to $750 from $500. And, for homeowners wanting to replace windows, Clark Public Utilities is now offering an $8 per square foot rebate on triple pane windows. If a customer completes one of the rebate options, Clark Public Utilities will cut them a check for the new rebate amount.
“Clark Public Utilities looked at all the measures that would be the most impactful to making your home more efficient and made those rebates higher,” Babbits said.
Babbitts explained how Clark Public Utilities is hoping to keep the new rebate amounts available to customers for about a year, with the incentive boost ending around September 2021. For Babbitts, the promotion is a win for all parties involved in the upgrades. Customers make their homes more efficient, contractors receive money to stimulate the local economy and the utility is able to conserve more electricity.
Along with the increased rebates, Clark Public Utilities adjusted the qualification standards for several of its financial assistance programs, including its low interest rate loan program, when the pandemic hit Clark County. The utility said they wanted to make the energy saving products and rebate programs within reach for customers and spur economic activity.
While the program may be more accessible due to the increased rebates and change in requirements for financial assistance, Babbitts explained a few caveats to the program. First, the rebate program doesn’t apply to those with gas heated homes and only applies to those with electrically heated homes. Secondly, the replacement work needs to be completed by a Clark Public Utilities approved contractor. Clark Public Utilities Media Specialist Dameon Pesanti said going through the contractors ensures quality work will be done and makes it easier on the customer.
“All customers have to do is sign on the bottom line and contractors will take care of the rest,” he said.
For a list of home improvements eligible for rebates, visit: bit.ly/31htXTg
