The Southwest Washington Contractors Association (SWCA) introduced its 2019 Construction Champions at its third-annual Construction Executive Summit early last month. The Construction Champions Awards recognize SWCA member organizations for their business success, participation in the association and contributions to the community.
The 2019 General Contractor of the Year is Camas-based Robertson and Olson Construction.
The news release stated that the company has been “very visible across the community for several years.” Honorable mentions for General Contractor of the Year went to Catworks Construction, Halbert Construction LLC and Tapani Incorporated.
The award for Subcontractor of the Year was given to Vancouver-based Anchor Concrete. According to the release, Anchor Concrete is ingrained into the SWCA with service to the board of directors as well as several different committees. Along with this, Anchor Concrete has “proven themselves as an important partner on projects all over the metro area.” Honorable mentions for the award went to B&B Tile and Masonry, North Fork Landscape, Inc., Tapani Incorporated and Tradesmen Electric, Inc.
Supplier of the Year was given to CalPortland, which has members serve on the board of directors and sponsors association events. The business also partners with members and civic organizations around the area. Honorable mentions for Supplier of the Year were given to Cadman and Materials Testing & Inspection.
Local auto body shop Gaynor’s Automotive took home the award for Rookie Member of the Year. After joining in September 2019, Gaynor’s Automotive participated immediately and engaged in industry-related conversations. Honorable mentions for Rookie Member of the Year were given to Columbia Rock Products, NW Bark Blowing and Tapio Construction Inc.
