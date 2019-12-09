The Reflector
Vancouver native and small business owner Tracy Doriot was recently elected as first vice president of the Board of Directors for the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW). The unanimous vote in the fall board meeting in Spokane places Doriot on the executive committee. He and other members of the BIAW leadership team will determine the focus points of the nonprofit with a goal of improving the building industry statewide.
Along with the new role, Doriot will also serve as a director for the Building Industry Association of Clark County, the National Association of Home Builders and the Park Foundation of Clark County.
Doriot’s business, Doriot Construction, is one of the few builders in Clark County to earn the BIAW’s Certified Builder designation and seal. This process exceeds the state standards for becoming a contractor and involves a strict set of BIAW standards that include additional vetting and higher levels of education.
In 2019, Doriot Construction earned the BIA’s Building Excellence Award for Best Custom Home over $1 million for their Timberline Build.
“As a long-time, credible, custom home builder and past president of the BIA of Clark County, Tracy Doriot is a deserved leader of our state association, BIAW. His longevity in the industry and involvement in local and state association leadership roles ensures a deep knowledge and understanding of the issues our members face across the state,” Executive Director of the BIA of Clark County Avaly Scarpelli said in a news release.
Doriot has also been an advocate and spokesman for Clark County’s workforce needs in the labor and trades sector. He has been a part of the public face of the workforce crisis and noted that student interest is increasing to better serve the rise in need for skilled workers in the industry. The release said he is ready to serve the state’s BIA organization in this role to move the building industry forward to better align with the needs of today’s homeowners and the environment.
