Built in 2017, 1503 NW 18th St., Battle Ground is a one level, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on the market for $374,900. The inside of the home has laminate flooring throughout the great room with a family room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and island. In the backyard, entertainers can find a back deck in the yard with a full sprinkler system and a firepit for late nights.
At about seven years old, 3805 N Third Circle, Ridgefield, is an updated three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home on the market for $439,900. Inside, homeowners can find an upgraded kitchen with brand new appliances, extended cabinets and quartz counters. With a backyard built for entertaining, the home comes with a play structure, raised garden beds and a swim spa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.