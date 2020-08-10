200812.Home.MarketWatch.CK.1..png

 1503 NW 18th St., Battle Ground is a 1,430-square-foot on the market for $374,900

 Photo from Realtor.com

Built in 2017, 1503 NW 18th St., Battle Ground is a one level, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on the market for $374,900. The inside of the home has laminate flooring throughout the great room with a family room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and island. In the backyard, entertainers can find a back deck in the yard with a full sprinkler system and a firepit for late nights.

200812.Home.MarketWatch.CK.2..png

 The living space in the Battle Ground home is open-concept with space for decor and furniture.
200812.Home.MarketWatch.CK.3..png

The new home features up-to-date kitchen appliances, subway tile and a custom island.
200812.Home.MarketWatch.CK.4..png

The backyard of 1503 NW 18th St. in Battle Ground includes space for a firepit and a full sprinkler system

At about seven years old, 3805 N Third Circle, Ridgefield, is an updated three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home on the market for $439,900. Inside, homeowners can find an upgraded kitchen with brand new appliances, extended cabinets and quartz counters. With a backyard built for entertaining, the home comes with a play structure, raised garden beds and a swim spa.

200812.Home.MarketWatch.CK.5..png

3805 N Third Circle in Ridgefield is a 1,841-square-foot home on the market for $439,900
200812.Home.MarketWatch.CK.6..png

The upgraded kitchen inside the Ridgefield home features brand new appliances, extended cabinets and quartz countertops.
200812.HomeMarketWatch.CK.7..png

Some of the living space inside 3805 N Third Circle is connected with the kitchen in an open house design.
200812.Home.MarketWatch.CK.8..png

In the backyard, homeowners can find a swim spa, play structure and raised garden beds with a view of Mount St. Helens.

