On the market for $439,999, 138 North 39th Court in Ridgefield is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home. Built in 2015, the 1,817-square-foot home boasts a three-car garage, central air and gas heating. The kitchen in the home has granite countertops, a built-in oven and range and hardwood floors. A walk-in closet and a soaker tub can be found in the master suite of the home. In the backyard, homeowners can find an covered patio for hosting friends and family and a grassy area for foliage or pets.
