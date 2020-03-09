Chuck Neibert and Janice Hall Matteo were recently appointed to the Building Industry Association of Clark County Board of Directors by 2020 President Dave Myllymaki.
Neibert, co-founder of Affinity Homes LLC, has worked in the building industry for more than 15 years and was appointed as builder director. Prior to cofounding Affinity Homes in 2018, Neibert worked for a production home builder constructing custom homes. He managed the construction of two award-winning homes in the Northwest Natural Clark County Parade of Homes.
Janice Hall Matteo was appointed as supporter director. As a realtor and owner of Elite Realty NW, the news release said Hall Matteo is a “community driven individual with a passion for several non-profit organizations in Clark County.” Hall Matteo has been a realtor for 15 years. She served as the president for the Clark County Association of Realtors and has held numerous additional titles in the industry.
“We are excited to have these two dynamic individuals join the BIA’s Board of Directors,” Myllymaki said in the release. “Both Chuck and Janice will add a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience that will complement our current leadership makeup well.”
