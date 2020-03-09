New signage was recently added to the east end of Main Street in Battle Ground with the opening of Lumos Hearth and Home. Located where Morton Spa used to be, Lumos had a soft opening last month as owner Hugh Morris set up the shop.
“We’ve had some really fantastic reception,” said Morris.
Morris said he felt a good reception after he took over the shop and “cleaned up and updated some things.”
Prior to opening up the business on Main Street, Morris spent time managing the Vancouver location for Morton Spa and working on the sales floor of a stove and home business just outside of Boise, Idaho.
“Opening up my own shop has always been a dream of mine,” Morris said.
While he’s had opportunities to work in manufacturing or management, he said he really wanted to open up his own small stove and spa business.
“I thought that I’d be able to do some things that I don’t see happening in the stove business and in a lot of small businesses in general,” he said, adding that he wants to be involved with the community.
Morris said he “loves the small town feel” of Battle Ground and wants to be involved as possible with the area. He mentioned getting involved with the local Boy Scouts or Little League. “Currently we live in Camas and it just isn’t the same kind of community as it is over here,” Morris said. “(Battle Ground) really operates like a true community. If you go on Facebook there’s tons of groups for anything and everything.”
Along with being involved with the community. Morris said he and his wife, Wendy, are good friends with the previous owners of Battle Ground Morton Spa, Rob and Heather Porter.
“For the most part, we’re carrying the exact same lineup as they did,” Morris said.
The stove lineup includes everything from classic wood burning stoves to high-tech remote controlled gas burning fireplaces. He explained how he wanted to have something to fit everyone’s needs whether they were heating a 4,000-square-foot home or a single-room apartment.
“At the end of the day, if we can just take care of people, we’re going to do well,” he said.
While having enough heaters and stoves to keep the local community warm, Lumos also carries hot tubs and specific electrical parts and chemicals to keep the water clean.
“They’re high-end hot tubs at a reasonable price,” he said, adding that he carries Bullfrog brand hot tubs because he likes the way they are customizable with different “jet packs” to suit the needs of different owners.
“It goes back to taking care of people,” he said.
Although hot tubs and stoves can be expensive, Morris said Lumos Hearth and Home offers financing through a third-party contractor to help make the purchase more accessible. Morris also uses third-party contractors to offer installation for his customers.
“I’m trained in a few things but I’m not a licenced electrician,” Morris said.
In the future, Morris said he hopes to get a drapery and blinds display set up in the front area of the store.
“It’s going to be a big addition for us,” he said, further explaining how the space could hold more stoves, but he feels the blinds are an important asset of the home. Along with this, he hopes to give wood-fired pizza ovens a home on his showroom floor. As for his favorite part about his job, Morris again emphasised the community aspect of what he does.
“This store represents my family, you know. It’s our face to the community,” he said. “And when people come in and support that, it’s rewarding.”
Lumos Hearth and Home is open six days a week at 711 E Main St. suite 102 in Battle Ground. Find out more about the company online at livelovelumos.com.
