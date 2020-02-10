Front
The front of the home at 351 N Green Gables Loop, Ridgefield, is seen here. It’s a 1,660-square-foot home. Built in 2014, the home sits in the Pioneer Canyon area and has an electric car charger, landscaped yard and spa. 

 photo from Zillow.com

Listed at $398,300, this 2014 build in Ridgefield features an open concept living space with laminate wood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite countertops in the 1,660-square-foot home. With forced air heating and central cooling, the home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms with the master bedroom having a walk-in closet and private bath. In the backyard, a covered patio boasts a spa, and the fenced, landscaped backyard has a sprinkler system installed.

Kitchen
The kitchen space inside of the home at 351 N Green Gables Loop, Ridgefield, features granite countertops with slate and stainless steel appliances as well as laminated wood floors in an open concept area.
Living space
The living space continues the open concept with the kitchen and has laminate wood floors, a gas fireplace and space to entertain. 

