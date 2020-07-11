200715.Family.Sailor.CK.1..jpg

BOSTON (June 29, 2020) Seaman Ana Tomic assigned to USS Constitution, bids farewell to the officers and crew of Constitution after completing her tour aboard. USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. Designated America’s Ship of State, Constitution and her crew engage in community outreach and education about the ship’s history and the importance of naval power is more than 500,000 visitors each year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alec Kramer/Released)

 Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alec Kramer

Vancouver native Builder Seaman Ana Tomic bid farewell to the officers and crew after completing a successful two-year tour aboard the USS Constitution, June 29.

Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crew members must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.

“My tour aboard USS Constitution was unexpected but filled with so many once-in-a-lifetime experiences,” said Tomic. “I will hold this place close to my heart but I am so excited to push play on what I joined the Navy to do.”

