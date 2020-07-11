Vancouver native Builder Seaman Ana Tomic bid farewell to the officers and crew after completing a successful two-year tour aboard the USS Constitution, June 29.
Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crew members must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.
“My tour aboard USS Constitution was unexpected but filled with so many once-in-a-lifetime experiences,” said Tomic. “I will hold this place close to my heart but I am so excited to push play on what I joined the Navy to do.”
