In August, the Ridgefield School District announced the recipients of its 2020 Exemplary Service Awards. The honorees were recognized in the district’s annual convocation ceremony, which was held remotely on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Ridgefield High School math teacher Austin Biel won the Certificated Exemplary Service Award for his dedication to teaching and helping his students understand even the most difficult math concepts.
Kody Eastham, a grounds and maintenance worker, won the Classified Exemplary Service Award for keeping the campus ground looking great, rain or shine.
The Partner Exemplary Service Award was given to the district’s “Lunch Superheros Team” of Stacie Andrew, Ruth Chumley, Jennifer Holbrook, Angel Slack, Amber Vesely, Nicole Bartroff, Joanne Hazen, Vicki Marosi and Judi Sekidde.
“While not directly employed by the Ridgefield School District, this team of food service employees played an essential role in providing children with meals when COVID-19 disrupted food service at the schools. They stepped up to keep children fed each school day (including weekends) from day one of the district’s school closure on March 16 through the last day of school,” a release from the district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.