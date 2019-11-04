Clark and Klickitat county residents dropped off a total of 5,304 pounds of unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications on Saturday, Oct. 26, for Drug Take Back Day. The event also brought in 1,539 pounds of sharps and syringes as groups of law enforcement officers, pharmacists, prevention coalition staff and community volunteers collected unwanted medication from citizens.
All medication and syringes were weighed and secured in boxes that will be transported for incineration by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
“It’s really great to see our community so committed to keeping medications out of the environment and protecting their children and families from possible misuse of prescription drugs,” Kelley Groen-Sieckmann, community prevention project specialist at ESD 112, said in a news release. “Knowing that our prevention work is resonating with people is a huge win for prevention coalitions across the SW Washington region.”
The release said this year’s numbers are an improvement from the last drug take back as the event in April brought in around 4,300 pounds of medication and 1,300 pounds of sharps. The Clark County drug take back events started in 2010 with one site. Now, the event is held twice annually (April and October) and is a community partnership that includes the Washington State Health Care Authority and multiple prevention coalitions around the state.
