The Free Clinic of Southwest Washington received a $6,200 grant from the Price Foundation earlier this month. The grant will supply medications to help the Free Clinic care of low-income, uninsured and underinsured patients.
The Free Clinic of Southwest Washington provides free healthcare to children and adults who are otherwise unable to obtain such services. The Free Clinic offers medical, dental, vision and specialty care services from more than 500 volunteers. The Clinic is funded by donations from the local community.
“This gift will make a real difference in the lives of our patients as they recover from illnesses or injuries,” Free Clinic Executive Director Ann Wheelock said in a news release. “Medications are expensive and many of our patients do not have the means to pay for them out of pocket. We’re so grateful to the Price Foundation for their caring support.”
Medications are a core part of treatment for most patients at the free clinic. Since 2009, the Free Clinic’s on-site dispensary has filed more than 8,000 prescriptions annually at no cost to the patients.
