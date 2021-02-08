After months of online learning, Battle Ground Public Schools is preparing to bring middle school students back into the classroom for hybrid learning beginning the week of Monday, Feb. 22, according to a release from the district.
Early last week, Clark County Public Health announced that COVID-19 activity has dropped to the “moderate” level in the county. State mandates allow school districts to bring middle school students into building for in-person learning when the activity level falls within the “moderate” range.
“It has been wonderful to see our primary students back in school this week,” Superintendent Mark Ross said in a news release. “The joy and excitement students bring to our buildings makes all the difference in our days, and we are looking forward to that same experience with our middle school students returning soon.”
Kindergarteners in the district have been attending school in-person since early November. In early February, the hybrid learning model was expanded to include all primary school students (K-4). Fifth-graders will attend an orientation the week of Feb. 15 to help them get acclimated to their new schools before transitioning to in-person and hybrid learning the following week.
The release said the district will follow all state health guidelines for safety and cleaning protocols, including physical distancing, the wearing of face coverings and personal hygiene. Face masks are required for all staff and students per the Washington State Department of Health, except under special circumstances such as a developmental or health diagnosis. Students will be permitted to remove masks to eat meals and during physically-distanced outdoor activities.
To accommodate physical distancing during in-person learning, students have been divided into two groups. All students will have two days each week of direct instruction, with Group A meeting in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, and Group B students attending on campus on Thursdays and Fridays. The remaining three days, students will continue independent learning at home. During independent learning time, teachers will provide assignments for students to continue working on at home.
“The health and safety of students and district staff is our first priority as we move towards welcoming more students back into our buildings,” Deputy Superintendent Denny Waters said. “We are committed to doing this safely and we will adjust, adapt and change as need be to ensure that it happens.”
