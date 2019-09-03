Luke William Erdy, of Boy Scout Troop 320, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in building nesting boxes for the Clark County Parks and Recreation for a total of 75 hours of community service. Luke is 17 years old and is the son of Paul and Pam Erdy. He will be a junior at Skyview High School this year.
Marcus William Free, of Boy Scout Troop 475, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in building an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp at Bethel Lutheran Church for a total of 103 hours of community service. Marcus is 18 years old and is the son of Kevin Free and Shelia Cruz. He recently graduated from Battle Ground High School.
Porter Brandon Hill, of Boy Scout Troop 309, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in planting trees at the Columbia Springs Fish Hatchery for a total of 177 hours of community service. Porter is 15 years old and is the son of Brandon and Callie Hill. He will be a sophomore at Union High School this year.
Henry Carl Hohn IV, of Boy Scout Troop 554, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in building boot brushes and placing them at Moulton and Lucia Falls for a total of 110 hours of community service. Henry is 17 years old and is the son of Jennifer and Henry Hohn III. He will be a senior at Henrietta Lacks Health and Science High School this year.
Alexander Burle Kennedy, of Boy Scout Troop 545, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in building a play area for Easts Woods Presbyterian Church for a total of 122 hours of community service. Alexander is 18 years old and is the son Jeffery and Tiffany Kennedy. He recently graduated Henrietta Lacks Health and Bioscience High School.
Joshua Eid Martinez, of Boy Scout Troop 499, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in painting curbs for Camas High School for a total of 25 hours of community service. Joshua is 18 years old and is the son of Jennifer and the late Julian Martinez. He recently graduated from Camas High School.
Nicholas Joseph Dale Martinson, of Boy Scout Troop 648, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in building a covered sandbox for the children at Grace Lutheran Church for a total of 76 hours of community service. Nicholas is 18 years old and is the son of Reggy and Donna Martinson. He recently graduated from Mountain View High School.
Paul Edward Meany, of Boy Scout Troop 565, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in a beautification project at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery for a total of 194 hours of community service. Paul is 18 years old and is the son of Lisa and Edward Meany. He will be a sophomore at the Catholic University of America this year.
Sean Robert Murphy, of Boy Scout Troop 328, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in placing storm drain medallions for Clark County Public Works for a total of 64 hours of community service. Sean is 18 years old and is the son of Kevin and Donna Murphy. He recently graduated from Skyview High School.
Jared Thomas Pearson, of Boy Scout Troop 315, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in placing storm medallions for Clark County Public Works for a total of 68 hours of community service. Jared is 14 years old and is the son of Tom and Kathryn Pearson. He will be a freshman at Skyview High School this year.
Tyler Woodrow Peterson, of Boy Scout Troop 344, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in building an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp at the Optimist Camp in Battle Ground for a total of 260 hours of community service. Tyler is 18 years old and is the son of Lance and Melissa Peterson. He recently graduated from Hockinson High School.
Coleman Maxwell Selby, of Boy Scout Troop 358, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in placing signage for the Chicken Creek Watershed for a total of 36 hours of community service. Coleman is 18 years old and is the son of Ryan and Marla Selby. He recently graduated from Skyview High School.
Gavin Gene Short, of Boy Scout Troop 562, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in building storage space for the Trauma Intervention Program for a total of 60 hours of community service. Gavin is 18 years old and is the son of Shawn and Reland Short. He recently graduated from Mountain View High School.
Jaeden Brock Tedsen, of Boy Scout Troop 359, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in building flower boxes for the Humane Society for a total of 48 hours of community service. Jaeden is 17 years old and is the son of Kirk and Darlene Tedsen. He will be a senior at Hockinson High School this year.
