Ryan Cowl, principal of CAM Academy Middle School, releases the following names of honor roll students who received a GPA of 3.5 or higher in the first semester. Students with a 4.0 are followed by an asterisk.
Elinor D. Aho*; Jonas S. Allen*; Elliott J. Amundson*; Kaden G. Arn; Emily S. Baker*; Natalie C. Baker; Elsa J. Bice*; Gabriel A. Blanton; Duke E. Brandt; Isabella E. Brenes; Megan M. Brinton*; Alec S. Butte; Lindee S. Christopher; Hayden Cline; Noah H. Colagross*; Kane T. Conklin*; Elyse M. Cowl*; Kristen L. Cowl*; Aubrey K. Cox*; Abigail H. Crawford; Nicholas G. Crousore*; Connor B. Crum*; Lydia M. Culley; Maximilian D. Deisenhofer*; Timothy B. Didyk*; Ognian A. Dintchev*; Abigail L. Doroshenko; Anthony E. Durshpek; Marcus E. Durshpek; Sophie P. Elsemore; Cailin R. Fennell; Lauryn L. Flint*; Tristan W. Forest*; Emma V. Geromichalos*; Elina Y. Gershun; Sophie A. Gilliam; Gabriella M. Goodrich; Evaline J. Gurule; Caden P. Haapala; Brooklyn P. Haden; Lainey N. Haden*; Raina Han; Fletcher W. Harpe; Maye Hayslip; Kiley W. Heilmann; Cadence H. Hoffman; Lauren G. Holmgren*; Beckett M. Ince*; Kenna J. Jenkins*; Emelia J. Karbowicz*; Gracie Katzer*; Sharan Kaur*; Krysten A. Kolodko*; Chayse L. Kopsho; Yana I. Koroteyev; Abigail Kozlov; Inessa R. Kutsar*; Oliver B. Lance; Lyle N. Landas; Kendall D. Lepchenske; Tanner L. Lepchenske*; Chelsea A. Long*; Dallas O. Lopez; Marissa A. Loveall*; Colton E. Ludin*; Evelyn A. Ly*; Kaia T. Ly*; Terence A. Ly; Mareena L. Mazurkevich; Alyssa Mellin; Coleman H. Merle*; Brianna Muntiu-Pipa; Elijah A. Murray; Kelan J. Murray; Micah T. Nelson; Claire H. Neuman*; Toby Nguyen*; Ascha L. Nielsen*; Harmony N. Nielsen; Maddox A. Noonan; Jeremiah D. Norwood; Kamille J. Ong*; Virginia V. Paso*; Zoe K. Phed*; Kayden A. Phongsavat*; Timothy Polikarpov; David M. Polovin; Arina Povazhniuk; Randall O. Prather*; Allyson G. Railsback*; Grayson M. Railsback*; Liam T. Raley; Jackson Randall; Steven I. Reed*; Anthony L. Rezunenko; Ava G. Robertson; Anastasia Royenko*; Daniel Rozvodovskiy; Alayna E. Rush; Stephen P. Samwel Jr.; Peyton J. Sanders*; Anjelina R. Shevchenko; Benjamin Shulik; Aleksandra Smirnova; Emma G. Smith*; Andrea G. Smith-Lee*; Nelli I. Sokolov*; Erik M. Stewart*; Luke R. Stirling*; Dylan C. Stockman; Avalyn M. Tanninen; Teague J. Tavares; Samuel M. Telega; Elizabeth Terekhin; Jayden K. Thompson-Hartly; Elaina Thorsen; Gemma M. Tichy; Danika Torneby; Eliana S. Travalia*; Daniil Volc*; August M. Wagner*; Charles B. Weiner; Davis W. Weiner; Nathanael E. Yanchuk; Arianna Yarosh*; Paul W. Yarosh*; Isaac M. Yenderrozos*; Mariko T. Yuasa*; Natalie Zherebnenko* and Markus Zhmurko.
