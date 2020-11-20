Bruce and Donna (Beseda) Cross are celebrating 50 years of marriage on Nov. 28, 2020. Married in 1970, Bruce worked as a public works manager for Clark County and Donna as a dental hygienist before retirement. The couple has three children, Amanda (Marc) Ueltschi of Battle Ground, Wade (Michelle) Cross of Lubbock, Texas, and Toby (Jocelyn) Cross, of Battle Ground. Bruce and Donna have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
