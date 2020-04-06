The University of Washington has announced that 46 area students made the dean’s list for the fall 2019 quarter at the university. To qualify for the list, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of 4. The students are listed alphabetically by home town below.
Battle Ground
Henry Michael Baker, freshman
Andrea Besara, junior
Rahul Chandra, junior
Greta Anna Dankmeyer Dubois, sophomore
Vivian K Duong, senior
Abi Jean Elerding, senior
Makenzie Marie Hallstrom, freshman
Kaitlyn Marie Hill, senior
Julia S Mitsch, junior
Azaria Arianna Nyamekye, freshman
Kylie Helene Sahota, senior
Levi Jonathan Sy, senior
Cheylani Mae Wilson, sophomore
Brush Prairie
John William Broer, sophomore
Marissa Eve Bulder, freshman
Brian David Chan, senior
Jackson Michael Finklein, junior
Lauren Elizabeth Hapgood, freshman
Alex Min Ko, senior
Sarah Elizabeth Pohle, freshman
Sara K Stark, senior
Robert D Vesely, junior
La Center
Payton Bissell, junior
Katherine Chenfan Daugherty, sophomore
Megumi Masako-Moehlman Hosaka, senior
Alexander J Tetz, junior
Emily Grace Weil, junior
Ridgefield
Kokoro Abe, senior
Amy Grace Bishop-Smith, freshman
Helena L Bockstadter, freshman
Everett James Buck, sophomore
Gabrielle Jan Davin, sophomore
Natalie Clare Eussen, junior
Nathan James Kessi, freshman
James Maxwell Kunetz, sophomore
Colin James Stone, junior
Sophie Joan Tajadod, junior
Emily Rose Torjusen, senior
Max Philip VanArnam, senior
Erica Voyles, junior
Andrew J Williams, sophomore
Woodland
Patrick Lee Forcier, senior
Michael Paul Gabalis, junior
Jacob Harlan Laes, junior
Omar Najar, junior
Lynnea Brianne Rayl, junior
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.