Battle Ground readers can now “take a book, leave a book” on the first block of Southwest 1st Street with the Little Free Library program. The library moved from the gazebo outside of the Onsdorff House to its new location earlier this month. The new location, just west of where SW 1st Street intersects with South Parkway Avenue, is on land donated by Girl Friends Who Care (GFWC) member RuthAnne Lance.
The library is maintained by the Battle Ground chapter GFWC, a national society of women with the purpose “to serve, to improve and to enhance the community in which we live.”
The Battle Ground Chapter of GFWC is best known for its annual ladybug bazaar and scholarships for senior girls at Battle Ground High School.
The Little Free Library program is a 501-c non-profit organization promoting neighborhood book exchanges across the globe. More than 90,000 public book exchanges are registered through the program which started in 2009.
