Eight Boy Scouts from the Columbia River District successfully passed their Eagle Scout Board of Review last December and have advanced to the rank of Eagle Scout. Collectively, the group of scouts planned and led a total of 1,022 hours of community service.
Parker Logan Burnett of Boy Scout Troop 336 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in producing wooden toys for the Three Creeks Community Library for a total of 59 hours of community service. Parker, age 14, is the son of Logan and Janet Burnett. He is a freshman at Columbia River High School.
Brady William Culbertson-Yost of Boy Scout Troop 42 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in upgrading parts of the Heron’s Loop trail for a total of 162 hours of community service. Brady is the son of Sharon and Jerald Scott and is 16 years old. He is a junior at Heritage High School.
Carson Joseph Davis of Boy Scout Troop 310 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in producing a video tutorial for training volunteers at the Clark County Food Bank for a total of 144 hours of community service. Carson, age 18, is the son of Greg and Gina Davis. He is a senior at iTech.
Gabriel Brent Hansen of Boy Scout Troop 694 led a group of scouts and volunteers in producing fleece blankets for cancer patients at the Oregon Health Sciences University for a total of 95 hours of community service. Gabriel is 15 years old and the son of Shane and Cindy Hansen. He is a senior at Discovery High School.
Thomas Edson Kanooth of Boy Scout Troop 371 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in placing smoke detectors in the homes of low income residents for a total of 245 hours of community service. Thomas is 13 years old and the son of Aaron and Katie Kanooth. He is an eighth grader at River HomeLink in Battle Ground.
Andrew Carson Miller of Boy Scout Troop 368 led a group of scouts and volunteers in building park benches for Raymond E. Shaffer Park for a total of 101 hours of community service. Andrew, age 18, is the son of Lorelle and Denver Miller. He is a senior at Mountain View High School.
Benjamin Jeffrey Turner of Boy Scout Troop 14 led a group of scouts and volunteers in building picnic tables and benches for King’s Way Christian School for a total of 144 hours of community service. Benjamin is 18 years old and the son of Jeffrey and Pamela Turner. He is a senior at King’s Way.
Tyler Christian Vanderwood of Boy Scout Troop 499 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in building a Free Little Library for the Holly Hills neighborhood for a total of 84 hours of community service. Tyler, age 15, is the son of Derek and Allison Vanderwood. He is a senior at Camas High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.