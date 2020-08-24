Over the summer, Battle Ground Public Schools has been working to make recommended security improvements and regular scheduled maintenance to maintain the community’s investment in the district's facilities.The goal is for work to be completed by the time students return to the school for in-person learning this spring.
Safety and security enhancements
BGPS began making security improvements to campuses two years ago after contracting with 4Pointe LLC to provide safety and security assessments for the purpose of enhancing the safety and security of school buildings. The assessments the district used included recommendations to enhance school buildings beginning with the outside and moving to the inside. As a result of the assessment, the district has worked to trim bushes and hedges away from buildings and windows. Now, the district is installing security fencing on some campuses, including Prairie High School, Battle Ground High School and Pleasant Valley.
Regular and interval maintenance
Along with safety improvements, the district has also been working during the summer months to complete regular and interval maintenance projects to help preserve buildings. One interval project completed is the painting of the exterior buildings on the Daybreak campus. Other projects include a new roof on Amboy Middle School, a new roof on the “B” Building at the Lewisville campus and new carpet at Prairie High School. The district also recently completed the connection of the Glenwood Heights Primary and Laurin Middle School campuses to public sewer. These campuses had been on septic since they were built in 1956 and 1965, and the system could no longer support the growth of students coming into the area. The district redrew boundaries for fall 2019 with the help of a community committee to help absorb the growth across the district.
A full list of improvements can be found at battlegroundps.org/bgps-makes-security-enhancements-connects-glenwood-laurin-sewer/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.