Ridgefield School District (RSD) officials recognized the November employee and students of the month at their regular board of directors meeting on Nov. 12.
According to a news release, Gena Anderson, the head secretary at South Ridge Elementary School, was selected as RSD’s Employee of the Month for her work as secretary as well as “chief question answerer, queen of the budget and primary greeter of all guests to South Ridge.” The release also said Anderson never complains and manages to make sure South Ridge runs smoothly. In her time at RSD, Anderson has served as a paraprofessional in special education, a one-on-one paraeducator for a particular student and is now head secretary at South Ridge Elementary.
Emmalinn Penner was selected as Student of the Month for RSD’s Early Learning Center. New this year, the Early Learning Center provides full and half-day opportunities for children ages 3 to 5. The news release said Emmalinn is always ready to help her friends and is always the first to help when kids are sad after leaving their parents. Anytime anyone needs help, Emmalinn volunteers, and she helps friends follow the rules by stepping up, redirecting them and explaining why something can’t be done instead of telling the teacher.
For South Ridge Elementary School, first-grader Adam Castillo shines as Student of the Month. He is always eager to participate in any learning task and comes to school each day with a smile. Adam is motivated to learn the letters of the alphabet and is printing his name in both capital and lowercase letters. He is focused on meeting his learning goals both inside and outside of the classroom.
Second-grader Isabelle Tucker was selected as Union Ridge Elementary School’s Student of the Month. Isabelle respects all her peers and teachers by helping others, following directions and doing what is right. She is resilient and always willing to try new things, even if the new activities are difficult for her. Isabelle is responsible and keeps herself accountable for getting her work done and stays focused when needed. She also makes sure she is a good role model for her classmates and peers.
Cadence (Cadie) Clark, a sixth-grader, is the Student of the Month for Sunset Ridge Elementary School. Cadie is kind and caring to everyone she meets and works hard to make those around her feel important. She is an engaged and curious learner who asks questions, wonders about possibilities and works collaboratively with all of her classmates. Cadie takes pride in her work both inside and outside of the classroom.
Seventh-grader Sarah Proctor is View Ridge Middle School’s Student of the Month. Sarah is a bright, upbeat and mature student who contributes to all discussions and is an active participant when working in groups. She brings a positive vibe to all of her classes at View Ridge and advocates for herself by asking questions and helping those around her. Sarah is an avid reader, always looking for something new and is eager to learn.
Diego Morales was selected as a student of the month for Ridgefield High School. He is helpful and hard-working, and in addition, an all-around exemplary student. Teachers describe Diego as “one of the most kind-hearted and appreciative students,” “a class act” and “kind to everyone, every single day.” Diego is the personification of resilience as he is a student who has overcome personal challenges with the help of family and friends. Diego is involved in wrestling and choir. His post-secondary plans include pursuing an apprenticeship program in the trades.
