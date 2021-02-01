The Woodland Public Schools’ Family Community Resource Center (FCRC) recently teamed up with a husband-and-wife team to run a community-wide project to benefit families in need throughout the city.
Elizabeth “Liz” Landrigan and her husband, Scott Landrigan, both work at Woodland Public Schools, Liz as a secretary at Columbia Elementary School and Scott as the safety and facilities director for the district.
The duo recently organized and ran a food drive in December to help provide winter break boxes with enough food and supplies to get families in need through the two-week break while district food services were shut down for the holidays.
To draw attention to the drive, Liz and Scott decorated their house with a holiday light display for the community and put out a bucket to collect food donations.
“We wanted to raise food to help our area students and families in need, so when I found out the FCRC received more requests for assistance than it had the supplies to support due to the pandemic, I knew how we could help,” Liz said in a news release. “I messaged all of our neighbors to let them know where the food would be going and also joined in a staff meeting at Columbia Elementary School to ask my colleagues to contribute.”
With the help from the Landrigans, the FCRC put together enough winter break boxes to supply 10 area families with enough food and supplies to provide for them throughout the entire two-week holiday break. Each box was filled with pasta, sauce, breakfast supplies and snacks as well as canned vegetables, fruits, beans and meat.
“We provided meals for at least 34 students thanks to those winter break boxes,” FCRC Director Gabrielle “Gabby” Meador said. “Additionally, the food drive completely stocked our shelves so we can continue providing for our families through the rest of the school year.”
Meador credits Liz and Scott for the success of the drive.
“This project was entirely a result of their love’s labor,” she said. “We’re so grateful for the Woodland community who always comes out and supports area students and families by helping organizations like the FCRC.”
Community members who missed donating during the food drive can always donate food or school supplies by simply contacting Meador at the FCRC.
“Unfortunately, we cannot accept clothing donations at this time; however laundry soap is always in high demand and runs out quickly around here,” Meador said.
