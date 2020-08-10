The North County Community Food Bank (NCCFB) was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Honorable Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation. According to a news release, the NCCFB will be using the funds to address the growing number of individuals struggling with monthly bills and food needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic continues to impact local businesses creating closures, layoffs and uncertainty for many.
The Price Foundation grant will serve to strengthen North County Community Food Bank’s ability to assist the increasing number of individuals enrolling for services, many of whom have never before had to ask for help from anyone and don’t even know where to turn. State and national organizations are forecasting these numbers to grow significantly throughout the end of the year, and into 2021. Unemployment and continuing layoffs in our area reflects the importance of coming together as a larger community to address the broader needs many of our neighbors will have the longer this situation persists.
The annual grants awarded through the Honorable Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation continue a rich tradition and family history of philanthropy throughout SW Washington. The North County Community Food Bank said it was “extremely grateful” to receive the Price Foundation’s grant that will allow the organization to continue helping our neighbors in need.
According to the release, The NCCFB has consistently operated normal hours, Monday through Friday, throughout this time of need. New client enrollments have already more than doubled last year’s numbers. The NCCFB’s team of volunteers demonstrate a can-do attitude each day, remaining flexible and ready to adjust to whatever the day brings.
