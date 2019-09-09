Educational Service District 112 appointed Mark Hottowe as its newest board member Aug. 29. He has held numerous education leadership positions throughout Southwest Washington, including three years as superintendent of Battle Ground Public Schools.
Hottowe will represent Director District 2 which includes Castle Rock, Kelso and Longview.
“I am honored to be selected to serve on the ESD 112 board,” Hottowe said in a news release. “I am very familiar with ESD 112’s work and the important role they play in the success of the 100,000-plus students served in Southwest Washington.”
Hottowe began his 40 years of education experience teaching Native American students in Neah Bay, Washington in 1976. He received his master’s degree in Education Administration from Central Washington University and served as a middle and elementary school principal in Longview. He finished his career as superintendent of Battle Ground Public Schools in 2017.
“He has such a deep understanding of education and the challenges and needs of local schools,” ESD 112 Board President Ann Campbell said in a news release. “We are very fortunate to have him serving alongside us.”
The Director District #2 position appointment expires in January 2022. However, there is a board election this fall and Hottowe is required to run for election to fulfill the remaining two years of his term.
