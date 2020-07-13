With the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, local nonprofit youth organization Rocksolid Community Teen Center announced its new executive director positions and welcomed a new member.
Sean Philbrook, the current program manager at Identity Clark County, will lead Rocksolid as president succeeding Cindy Brown. Don Martel, a sales professional at Fred Meyer Jewelers and 17-year Rocksolid volunteer, will serve as the organization's vice president. Cindy Brown is the current office manager for Portland-based public relations firm CFM Strategic Communications and will fill the role of secretary for the organization. Melissa Peterson, owner of Melissa Peterson Consulting, has over 27 years of bookkeeping experience and is returning for another term as treasurer. Jessicca Garcia, agent for Amber Sweeny and other local talent, rejoins the organization as a member of its board of directors.
