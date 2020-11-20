The city of Battle Ground is gearing up for the holidays in safe and distant ways this year. To kick off holiday season celebrations the city invites the community to the annual Holiday Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4. The long-standing tradition will be held virtually this year but will continue with everyone’s favorite moments.
The Battle Ground High School Choir is also preparing to lead caroling as the city anticipates the arrival of Santa via a Clark County Fire District 3 Engine and Battle Ground Mayor Adrian Cortes will lead a countdown to the lighting of the tree.
The virtual Holiday Tree Lighting, and all other activities this year, wil be featured on the city’s facebook page at facebook.com/CityofBGWA, its YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCd
ncPb-Uoz18wrk91zGhBig/ and its website cityofbg.org/holidays.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, this year’s holiday season will bring some new traditions to the town in a way to add extra cheer. The Battle Ground Community Center (912 E Main St., Battle Ground) will be the site of a Window Wonderland. The wonderland will feature bright and fun holiday displays and the city invites residents to take a real or virtual stroll along the center.
Santa Claus invites families and children of all ages to gather “together” on December 23 as he shares one of his favorite holiday books. Santa’s Read-Along will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. from his very own living room in the North Pole.
