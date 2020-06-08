The Ridgefield School District has selected Jeff Lukowiak as the new head coach for girls soccer.
Lukowiak took the position on Tuesday, June 9, at the district’s regular school board meeting.
Lukowiak holds a United States National C Licence and has coached for over 17 years, most recently at the Washington Timbers FC Academy. Lukowiak has extensive experience in coaching the youth and has a passion for developing teams to succeed at any level of play.
His most recent coaching achievements consist of a 2020 Las Vegas Cup Championship and two finalist appearances for the Washington Youth Soccer Presidents Cup.
“It’s a dream job,” Lukowiak said in a news release. “I am ecstatic with the opportunity to work within this amazing school district, high school and community. I look forward to the unlimited possibilities here at Ridgefield.”
Currently, Lukowiak is a financial planner in Vancouver. Prior to his career in finance, he served 22 years in the United States Coast Guard as a special agent in investigative services.
“We are beyond excited to have Jeff Lukowiak join us as a Spudder,” Ridgefield School District Athletic Director Brynan Shipley said. “His distinguished background, discipline and knowledge of the game, passion for character growth and determination for success set him apart in the selection process. We welcome you to the team, Jeff!”
“We are proud to welcome Jeff to the district,” Ridgefield School District Superintendent Nathan McCann said. “His enthusiasm in growing a high-quality soccer program in keeping with the ideals of both school and community aligns well with the district’s pursuit of premier.”
Jeff is passionate about serving his community. He and his wife, Karen, make Camas their home. They have two children, Jenna and Hayden.
