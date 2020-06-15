Superintendent Michael Green, left, and Assistant Asha Riley recognized each Employee of Excellence with a special visit. Pictured here is Pam Dietrich. Those who nominated Dietrich for the award said “Pam loves her students. Working with kids who come from difficult situations, she is the most supportive teacher I have met. She is there for each student in and out of school and is willing to give the shirt off her back to make sure they have what they need.”
Laura Perry, a cafeteria worker, recently received an Employee of Excellence award. Nominators said she “has been absolutely fantastic” and that she “has worked so hard to ensure the food needed for every meal is ordered, delivered, and properly prepared.”
People who nominated Kim Gustainis said she “exemplifies the top level of performance in her field. She is able to organize the administration of 11 district-wide programs as well as greet and meet the needs of patrons in the front office of the Woodland School District” and does this while maintaining a “infectious positive attitude.” Gustainis is a secretary at Woodland Public Schools.
Eric Jacobsen is the communications director for Woodland Public Schools. Those who nominated him said “Eric’s communications kept us connected, inspired and hopeful. As I look back at the numerous communications he generated, it reminds me of snapshots theme parks take on roller coaster rides. It was a wild year, and while we wanted to scream, cry or simply laugh at the insanity of it all ... Eric somehow made it look like an amazing ride.”
Donna Carnes works for the KWRL transportation team. Those who nominated her said she “doesn't withhold her knowledge and experiences but instead imparts her knowledge and experience with other drivers whenever possible to help serve students in the charge of all KWRL drivers.”
One person who nominated Bertha Bourke said “Bertha has got to be one of the most positive and kindest people I have ever known. Even before the pandemic and subsequent statewide school closure, she demonstrated kindness to our students, parents and staff. You would never know when Bertha is having a bad day. She comes to work with such a bright smile on her face.”
Every year, Woodland Public Schools invites staff and community members to nominate employees whose efforts have exceeded expectations for the Employee Excellence Awards. The Employee Excellence Awards recognize individual employees who create a positive, caring and productive school environment through exceptional effort, dedication or performance.
The statewide school closures due to COVID-19 prevents the district from recognizing award winners in the traditional fashion with an end-of-year luncheon. However, these preventions serve as a testament to how deserving these employees are, according to the district.
This year’s winners are Bertha Bourke, Donna Carnes, Pamela “Pam” Dietrich, Nicole Galloway and Kim Gustainis. While not employees of the district, the district is also recognizing two contractors this year for services above and beyond the call: “Communications Champ” Eric Jacobson and “Rock Star Lunch Lady” Laura Perry.
Award winners were recognized with special visits from Superintendent Michael Green, Assistant Superintendent Asha Riley, and Human Resources Director Vicky Barnes, who gave each recipient balloons and a plaque recognizing their contributions.
Woodland Public Schools accepts nominations for the Employee of Excellence Awards from both staff and community members throughout every school year from its website at woodlandschools.org.
