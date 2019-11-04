Vancouver-based nonprofit Friends of the Carpenter raised a grand total of $106,705 at its annual dinner and auction on Friday, Oct. 18. The event, held at Warehouse ‘23 in Vancouver, welcomed over 200 guests.
“Friends of the Carpenter has truly turned a corner and we are headed in a great new direction. We followed-up our best ever Give More 24! fundraising event with our most successful auction in our organization’s history,” Tom Iberle, executive director of Friends of the Carpenter, said in a news release. “Most importantly, our guests responded favorably to our vision of a new direction when we introduced the creation of our pre-apprenticeship program which will launch in 2020. And we are humbled to announce that following the auction, we received a six-figure bequest from a family at First Presbyterian Church.”
