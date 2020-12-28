On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the Rotary Club of Three Creeks donated 50 brand new stuffed animals to the foundation for children at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital in Salmon Creek. The foundation works with children who are receiving care during the holiday season.
“We are so excited that we have the opportunity to provide these gifts to children who are receiving care at the hospital during this wonderful time of year,” Club President Kelley Campbell said in a news release. “One of our four priorities for giving is children, so having been asked to provide a little help for these children was well-timed and the club is more than happy to provide the stuffed animals.”
The club made the donation through its charitable giving program, which provides small grants and gifts to nonprofits through an application and request process that is reviewed by the club’s charitable giving committee and ratified by the club board of directors.
Susanne Holmberg, a member of the charitable giving committee and founding president of the club, delivered the stuffed animals to the hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and hospital staff immediately thought of at least one specific child who would love a cuddly toy.
“It was touching to know that one of those 50 stuffed animals would be delivered to a child right away,” Holmberg said. “This is what Rotarians do. We are people of action and doing even something small like this makes a huge difference to someone.”
The Three Creeks Charitable Giving Committee has been busy in 2020. Before this donation, the club had already given $1,000 to ShelterBox USA, an organization that provides disaster relief shelter, $1,000 to League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Southwest Washington and $850 to the United Way of Lane County, Ore., for wildfire relief.
Money raised from Dancing with the Local Stars, the club’s major fundraiser each year, allows the club to make donations across the community. Details of the charitable giving program are on the club’s website at rotaryofthreecreeks.com/charitable-giving.ht
