More than 14,000 kids who might otherwise not explore the outdoors will soon have the opportunity due to funding from “No Child Left Inside” grants.
Awarded by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, the No Child Left Inside grants focus on programs that provide outdoor recreation and education to youth in the state. According to a press release, these grants will help kids spend a total of more than 1 million hours outside, doing everything from hiking to kayaking.
“State Parks is excited about this grant program that gets young people outdoors for healthy recreation and environmental education,” Don Hoch, State Parks director said in a press release. “We are seeing more and more studies show how important getting outdoors is for our health, so we are thrilled to offer this opportunity to the youth of Washington.”
Clark and Cowlitz counties received a combined total of $40,000 towards their outdoor programs.
In Clark County, Lifeline Connections’ Vancouver branch received $15,100. According to documents provided in the release, Lifeline Connections will use the grant to buy hiking boots, socks, digital cameras and more for kids aged 9 to 12 as part of six, two-day weekends at the Lewis River Campground in Yacolt and Moulton Falls Regional Park. These weekend workshops will provide the kids the knowledge, tools and coping skills needed to prevent substance use disorder.
Cowlitz County received $24,998 towards the Youth and Family Link Program and its goal of helping kids explore the outdoors. According to release documents, the program combines outdoor recreation with lessons in science, technology, engineering and math to help students develop new skills and a lifelong passion for outdoor activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.