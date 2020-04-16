Teachers at Union Ridge Elementary School in Ridgefield have missed seeing their students since they’ve been at home due to social distancing protocols during the COVID-19 crisis. Last Thursday, the teachers decided to hold a vehicle parade through their students’ neighborhoods to let them know they’re missed.
Dozens of teachers’ vehicles lined the elementary school parking lot, overflowing out to Pioneer Street. The colorful cars were decorated with signs, balloons and streamers. Songs blasted through car speakers as the teachers waited for the signal to go and “see” their students for the first time in weeks.
With a Ridgefield police officer on a motorcycle leading the way, the car parade made its way slowly though the city. Students and their families stood along driveways and sidewalks clapping and waving handmade signs that read “we love our teachers” and “we miss you.” Of course, kids pointed and cheered extra hard when they saw their own teachers while teachers honked and waved as they drove past. They were all excited to see eachother again, even if it was from a safe distance.
Schools in Washington state will be closed through the end of the school year and it was meaningful for Union Ridge teachers and staff to make a gesture of support for all their students as they prepared to start distance learning, according to a press release from the district.
Many parents admitted to being emotional, seeing kids back with their teachers after so long apart. And it was a welcome change for the students to feel like part of their school again. Melissa Hoskinson said on Nextdoor, “What a wonderful experience. We didn’t even realize how much we needed that until afterward. This is such a beautiful community we are grateful to be a part of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.