Executive Director Liz Cerveny and Program Coordinator of the North Clark County Foodbank Jake Smith received a check for $3,500 from the Battle Ground Community United Methodist Church Thursday, Aug. 15.
In a press release, Cerveny said the biggest need at the food bank right now is funding. The check will be used to purchase food items that are most needed.
The release also explained how another big need at the food bank is space. The organization shared a drawing of a new “dream” building that could serve the hungry. The food bank would need about 7 acres of property somewhere along the bus route.
