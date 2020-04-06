The Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW) is updating its hours and access to services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new hours and access to services will be in place until Gov. Jay Inslee deems it is safe for people to gather again.
“We are doing all that we can to protect our staff, volunteers and the public while maintaining as many services as possible for animals in our care and those in our community,” Stacey Graham, president of HSSW, said in a news release. “We have had such a heartwarming response from the public during this difficult time, and we’re deeply grateful for the support we’ve received.”
The new hours and service schedules are as follows.
Stray animals and lost pets: Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Service is by appointment only. Call (360) 693-4746 for more information.
Free dog and cat food distribution for low-income residents: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon. Service is by appointment only. Call (360) 693-4746 for more information.
Adoptions are temporarily closed.
The spay and save program is also temporarily closed.
The ReTails Thrift Store is closed until further notice. No donations will be accepted for the time being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.