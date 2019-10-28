As Halloween creeps up on the public, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) offers these tips and recommendations to ensure the spooky holiday is also safe.
Purchasing or making costumes that are made of flame retardant materials will ensure they will resist burning and extinguish quickly. Along with flame-proof material, avoiding costumes with billowing or long-trailing fabric will promote safety from tripping and fire ignition.
SFMO also recommends providing children with flashlights or glow sticks so they can be seen while trick-or-treating. If they have a mask, SFMO asks to make sure the eye holes are large enough to see out of. Keeping decorations like corn stalks and leaves away from open flames will prevent fires. SFMO recommends using battery-operated lights for candles and pumpkins instead of open flames.
Be familiar with exits and fire extinguishers and if an emergency arises call 911. More information on holiday fire safety can be found at wsp.wa.gov/prevention-data-collection.
tion-data-collection.
