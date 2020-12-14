On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Ridgefield School District announced that View Ridge Middle School seventh grader Amelia Natterstad is the first-place winner in the 2020 Superintendent’s Holiday Greeting Card Art Contest.
The artwork was selected by judges as an entry that best exemplifies this year’s contest theme of “Healthy Happy Holidays.”
Amelia’s design will be featured on this year’s cover of Ridgefield School District’s holiday greeting card. As first-place winner, she will receive a $50 cash award.
Three semi-finalists were selected for runner up honors: Jael Benedick, a sixth grader from Sunset Ridge Intermediate School; Lilly Adams, a seventh grader from View Ridge Middle School; and LilyAnna Babien, a freshman at Ridgefield High School.
Each semifinalist will receive a $25 cash award.
The contest was launched in 2014 in partnership with the Ridgefield Art Association to promote student creativity and encourage appreciation of the arts.
