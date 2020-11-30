Last week, local nonprofit Family Solutions announced the addition of Annette Cleveland as development director.
Family Solutions has offered behavioral health services to families in Clark County since 2001. The organization said Cleveland will play a role in advancing the mission of Family Solutions by developing donor strategies as well as expanding partnerships and community support.
“We are excited to welcome Annette to our team at Family Solutions in the newly-established position of Development Director,” Family Solutions’ Executive Director Lisa Carpenter said in a news release. “She brings her extensive knowledge about community relations, marketing, public relations, and donor development with her. Annette’s commitment to improving the lives of Clark County residents is well-established. She will play a critical role in the growth of the agency and our ability to provide enhanced behavioral health services within our community.”
Prior to joining Family Solutions, Cleveland spent the last 38 years working in advertising, communications, government affairs and more.
Her career began in the advertising department of The Columbian newspaper in Vancouver. Following that, Cleveland worked on the staff of two different United States senators for over a decade as well as leading advocacy efforts for the American Cancer Society of Oregon. Most recently, she has led community partnerships and external affairs for 14 years at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.
